Missing Brooklyn teen found through secondary Facebook account

A reward is being offered in the search for a missing Brooklyn teen after she vanished Nov. 8.

The missing 15-year-old has been found in Missouri, according to her family.

15-year-old Alexis Boroviak is home with her family after being missing for weeks.

Brooklyn Police detailed on Friday how they located missing 15-year-old Alexis Boroviak, who vanished Nov. 8 when she went to let out the dog.

Alexis was found safe Tuesday night in Marthasville, MO. She told authorities she had met 41-year-old Christopher Schroeder online several months ago through social media app, Kik Messenger, and that he traveled to Brooklyn to meet her. After she got into his car, he took her phone, eventually throwing it away, and drove back to Missouri.

"When she went with him and they hit the road she, according to her, she said when they got on the highway, he forced her to take the SIM card out of her phone and throw it out the window. So tracking her at that point was impossible," said Brooklyn Detective Joe Tenhunfeld.

Investigators with the Ohio Internet Crime Against Children task force instantly searched the 15-year-old's Facebook, e-mail and cell phone numbers for clues but found nothing.

It wasn't until a secondary Facebook account was found last Friday, in which messages were being sent to Alexis' friends. One of which read, "I haven't hurt her. I don't plan on it, but she keeps crying."

Using that message, investigators were able to trace it to the computer that sent it in Missouri and Schroeder.

Alexis said he held her against her will in his home.

"We were waiting in our office, and we got a call that anybody investigating a missing persons prays to get, and the three words of 'we got her' came through," said Caroline Wathey from ICAC.

Schroeder was arrested and charged federally in connection with the teen's disappearance. The self-proclaimed IT professional is charged with transporting a minor from Ohio to Missouri to engage in criminal sexual activity. He appeared in court to face federal charges earlier this week. He remains in Missouri.

Schroeder could face 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

"It's the grooming. It's luring. They're sweet. They're going to say whatever they can to get the child with them and to trust them and think that they're going to have more fun or better life wherever they're going," said Wathey.

The Brooklyn Police Department worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and FBI on the case. Bringing Alexis home was the very definition of cooperative police work.

