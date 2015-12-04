Swenson's copycat recipes

Ingredients:

Burger Patties:

1 lb lean ground beef

1/4 cup brown sugar

salt & pepper, to taste

fresh sweet burger buns, buttered and toasted, for serving

Secret Sauce #1 (Tartar Sauce?)

Makes ~1/2 cup sauce

1/4 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip

2 tablespoons dill pickle relish or finely chopped dill pickles

1 teaspoon dill pickle juice

2 tablespoons white onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon white sugar (omit if using Miracle Whip)

Secret Sauce #2 (Barbecue Sauce?)

Makes ~3/4 cup sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons golden molasses

2 tablespoons taco sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon pepper

Here's How:

Mix together the ingredients for secret sauce #1 in a small bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Chill for at least 1 hour.

Mix together the ingredients for secret sauce #2 in separate small bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and place in the refrigerator for at least an hour prior to serving.

In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef and brown sugar, along with a pinch of salt and pepper. Combine until the brown sugar is completely incorporated into the beef.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Divide the beef into 4 even parts, round, and flatten each into 1/4 inch thick patties.

Sear on each side for 3-4 minutes until cooked to desired doneness (I prefer medium rare, while Swensons leans more towards well done).

Serve as a double patty on toasted sweet buns alongside homemade potato teezers. Enjoy!

- See more at: http://www.thestarvingchefblog.com/2015/07/swensons-galley-boy-copycat-recipe.html#sthash.z0P8Q4PK.dpuf

Swenson’s Galley Boy Copycat Recipe

Burger Tips:

Mix a generous amount of brown sugar to your ground beef! And I mean generous amount! You want to make sure that your burgers aren’t too big, a 1/4 lb burger will do!

You want to make sure you have fresh baked buns from your local deli or whatnot. Make sure you butter the buns and toast them lightly!

Velveeta Cheese is key! Not the pre-sliced Velveeta, make sure you get the real deal Velveeta cheese block and slice it your self!

Swenson’s Burgers are generally served with: Cheese, Vidalia Onions, Pickles & Mustard unless otherwise specified!

Tartar Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon dill pickle relish

1 tablespoon minced onion

2 tablespoons dill pickle juice (optional)

salt and pepper to taste

In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, pickle relish, and minced onion. Stir in pickle juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Delicious Barbecue Sauce

1 cup taco sauce

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup molasses

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon dry hot mustard

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 dash hot pepper sauce

In a medium bowl, whisk together taco sauce, white sugar, molasses, vegetable oil, cider vinegar, soy sauce, dry hot mustard, dried oregano and hot pepper sauce. Chill covered in the refrigerator until ready for use.