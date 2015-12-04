More than 1,800 speeding tickets mailed to drivers who use I-77

Police officers in Newburgh Heights are using hand-held speed-detection cameras to put a stop to lead-footed motorists.

Officers have been standing on the Harvard bridge over I-77, capturing dozens or even hundreds of speeders’ license plates in a single day. Drivers get their ticket later in the mail.

They began using the new technology in August and, so far, they have issued 1,900 citations with their new hand-held devices.

Of those 1,900 citations issued, 1,841 were from the I-77/Harvard area alone. The other 59 were from various areas throughout the village.

Officials say the hand-held devices send image and speed information to a company that maintains the city’s stationary-camera system and keeps a percentage of the fines.

The new device gets around the provision in some city laws that says speed cameras are illegal because there's no officer present.

We’ve asked for a demonstration of how the device works and may get that look on Monday.

