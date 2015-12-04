Police: Man accused of rape near CSU campus indicted

Man accused of rape near CSU campus. (Source: WOIO)

A 20-year-old North Olmsted man will appear in court later this month to face rape charges.

Jihad Hatem Salem has been indicted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Salem is accused of raping a woman near Cleveland State University.

The incident allegedly happened on Oct. 3, at 1761 East 21st Street, across the street from Krenzler Field.

The victim is a 19-year-old woman.

Salem will be arraigned on Dec. 17.

