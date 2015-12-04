Accused drunk driver who hit grandma indicted

Dottie Nacarato is still recovering after being injured by a suspected drunk driver. (Source: GoFundMe)

A man who Fairview Park Police say hit a 74-year-old woman walking her dog has been indicted.

Robert Asaad will be arraigned on December 17 after being indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

Dottie Nacarato was hit and thrown at least 20 feet while walking her dog in Fairview Park on October 17.

You may recall, despite her injures, family members say Nacarato's only concern was her beloved black lab, Shadow, who was not injured.

Police say Asadd stayed at the scene and called 911 after the accident.

Nacarato is still recovering, according to her family.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with hospital expenses.

