Speakers to be placed along E. 9th Street to rock visitors

Downtown Cleveland will soon rock more than usual.

A new Rock Box project will put clusters of speakers along East 9th Street so residents and visitors can hear music inspired by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. The music will be played multiple times a day

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Destination Cleveland and LAND studio teamed up with the city of Cleveland to pay tribute to Rock Hall inductees.

"This is an incredible opportunity to engage with visitors and residents and expand Cleveland's Rock and Roll attitude into Downtown," said Greg Harris, president and CEO, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "The ROCK BOX project is a creative and vibrant piece of visual art that will leave no reservation that Cleveland is the center of the rock universe."

Rock Box will combine visual and auditory experiences in a series of compositions along East 9th Street, also known as Cleveland's Rock and Roll Blvd. The Rock Box was conceived by Cleveland Institute of Art graduate Mark Reigelman,

The outdoor speakers will be installed in time for the Republican National Convention next summer.

