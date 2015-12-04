Small Shop happy hour in Akron Friday

Akron is joining forces with area merchants to host a Happy Hour shopping experience centered on West Market Street Friday, December 4 .

The Shop Small event will take place in the Highland Square and West Hill Neighborhood Business Districts from 3 p.m.– 6 p.m..

Outdoor art vendors, music and food will add to the event, and merchants will be putting on special features.

Some businesses participating in the event include: Annabell’s, Every Blooming Thing, It’s Your Pizza, First Merit Bank, Good Life Piercing & Fine Jewelry, Gypsy Grace & the Vintage Goat and Highland Tavern.

