Police: Husband, wife die in 2-car crash in Vermilion

VERMILION, Ohio (AP) - Police say a husband and wife have been killed in a two-car crash in northern Ohio.

Vermilion Police Chief Chris Hartung tells The Morning Journal in Lorain the couple's Pontiac Sunbird collided with a Hyundai Elantra Thursday morning.

Hartung says the driver of the second car was taken to Mercy Hospital. His condition wasn't known.

Authorities didn't immediately release the victims' identities.

The crash is under investigation.

