Hudson gymnastics coach indicted for sexual abuse of 10-year-old

A well known gymnastics coach has been charged for having sexual contact with one of his students.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh says that a Summit County grand jury indicted Derek Waskowski, 28, of Stow, on three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Waskowski worked as a coach at Hudson Little Leapers and is charged with inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl, who was taking lessons at the business.

Police say it happened in February but the student didn't report the incident until August. Months later, the indictment came down.

Read the full indictment below:

One parent says some parents are split on what to believe, but she stands behind the coach.

"There's no place for it to happen and I trust Derek with my daughter's life," said Heather Gallioto.

Gallioto says the allegations have ruined the coach's life.

The owner of the gym says Waskowski was a trusted employee of 13 years until she had to suspend him. His bio remains on the company's website and says he's a former "Little Leaper."

Gallioto says she's seen him cause injury to himself while helping his students and thinks this is a misunderstanding.

"You might have touched them somewhere, but that's not gross sexual conduct, that's spotting them. Any gymnastics coach will tell you, 'Yeah, I might've touched them where they weren't supposed to be touched, but it wasn't sexual,'" she said.

Waskowski is scheduled to be arraigned in Summit County Court on Dec. 11.

