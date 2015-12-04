Cleveland police officer suffers concussion after hit-skip in cruiser

A man is facing multiple charges after Cleveland Police say he hit a cruiser, then fled the scene. (Source: WOIO)

A man is facing a string of charges after Cleveland Police say he crashed into a cruiser early Friday morning, then fled the scene.

Police say around 3 a.m., Third District officers were traveling southbound on East 40th Street when a pickup truck rear-ended their cruiser, forcing the car to spin out. The pickup truck then fled the scene, but the license plate was left behind.

According to police, officers ran the license plate and information found led them to an address in the Fourth District, where the truck was located. A man fled from the home, but he was later arrested.

Errek Jackson faces charges of public intoxication and obstruction of official business. The Hit-Skip Unit will follow up on charges relative to the crash.

The police cruiser suffered heavy, rear-end damage.

One officer was treated for a concussion.

