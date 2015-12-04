Terrelle Pryor: I'm happy to be back

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Wednesday

Pryor was asked about the plan for him to play, “I’m not sure when. That’s the coaches’ job. We have great coaches up there. When it’s time for me to go, I’m sure that they’ll put me in. I had two great practices, felt really good. Obviously, healthy so that makes a big difference. I’m having a great time with my teammates out there so I’m happy to be back.’

Terrelle Pryor also talked about why he chose to leave Chicago and jump at the opportunity to sign with the Browns, "“I knew the offense. I really like Coach Flip’s (offensive coordinator John DeFilippo) offense because I know it. I had it for years and I like the group here. I have a foundation with some of the guys here so I thought it was a better opportunity just to jump in rather than learn a whole new playbook and stuff like that. That was probably the most important part.”

It is not yet known if Pryor will play against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Head coach Mike Pettine said he will likely not have a role.

Pryor was with the Browns during training camp and the preseason, but would not make the opening day roster. Pryor's familiarity with the offense certainly helps his chances at getting some reps in the Bengals game.

