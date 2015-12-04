Rock and roll fans reflect on Scott Weiland's death

Scott Weiland passed away in his sleep while on a tour stop in Bloomington, MN. (Source: Facebook)

With the news of rock and roll artist Scott Weiland’s death, fans wasted no time buying the last of his music at Tremont’s A Separate Reality Records.

"People have been asking for it all day, but it went quick, unfortunately," said owner Gus Payne.

Payne is a fan of the 48-year-old singer and songwriter, who was found dead on his tour bus on Thursday night.

"He had a unique voice, for sure, a piercing kind of voice," said Payne.

Weiland rose to fame quickly as the lead singer of the Stone Temple Pilots in the '90s. He won several awards with the group, including a Grammy. He was on tour with the Wildabouts at the time of his death.

Weiland recently stopped through Cleveland while he was on tour. He played at the Agora Theater on Nov. 17, and, of course, visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Jason Handley, also a Weiland fan, teaches music classes at the Rock Hall as interim vice president of education and public programming. Handley says that Weiland was a talented artist and appreciated other artists.

"He was a fan of rock and roll himself. He got to tour through the museum and see the really cool things we have here, and he got to see the vault," said Handley. "Weiland is really one of the all-time musicians to come out of the 1990s alternative rock scene. Not only was he a great musician, but a true rock and roll vocalist."

Weiland also battled with drug addiction in his life.

"Part of what made him such a great musician was the demons he dealt with and tortured soul he was," Handley explained.

Even after death, Handley believes Weiland's music will leave behind a legacy.

"Stone Temple Pilots will be available for induction at the Rock Hall in a couple of years, and on a personal level, I think they have a really good chance of being an inductee," said Handley.

