Euclid family displaced after house fire

Multiple departments responded to the Euclid house fire, which displaced one family. (Source: WOIO)

The Red Cross is assisting a Euclid family after a house fire on East 204th Street on Friday.

Mutual aid was called from South Euclid, Richmond Heights, Wickliffe, and Willowick departments for a fire on multiple floors of the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but the house suffered heavy fire damage to the third floor, as well as smoke and water damage to other parts of the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted to help a displaced family of four.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire. The cost of damage is unknown at this time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.