Nearly $400,000 raised during Rainbow Radiothon

Morning show hosts Jen and Tim were live for 13 hours as a part of the fundraiser. (Source: WOIO)

Star 102's 7th Annual UH Rainbow Radiothon raised $398,000 during the 13 hour live show broadcasted from the hospital.

Morning show hosts Jen Toohey and Tim Richards were live all day, helping share stories of those who have benefited from the care at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Donations help support research and training, purchase equipment, and pay for uncompensated care at UH Rainbow.

"Thank you Cleveland for being the most generous and giving people around," said Dave Popovich, Vice President of Programming. "Together we will get to continue to make miracles happen at Rainbow!"

The Rainbow Radiothon has raised over $2,000,000 over the past seven years.

If you want to donate, pledges are still being made online. Click HERE.

