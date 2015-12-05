Police investigate missing items at Cleveland Natural History Museum

The University Circle Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest after items went missing from the mineral collection of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History last week.More >>
Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.More >>
Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.More >>
A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.More >>
A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.More >>