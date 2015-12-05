Police investigate missing items at Cleveland Natural History Museum

The University Circle Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest after items went missing from the mineral collection of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History last week.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History staff members are working with the Cleveland Police Department and the University Circle Police Department on an investigation into a potential security breach.

Museum officials say on December 3, some items disappeared from the mineral collection.

Officials do not believe the items are of significant material value.

Officials at the museum say they take any possible security breach very seriously.

