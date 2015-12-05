Police find man shot to death inside Akron home

Akron Police and the Summit County medical examiner are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a home. (Source: WOIO)

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found shot to death inside a residence in the 600 block of Storer Avenue shortly after 8 on Friday night.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

The victim's name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

There is no motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Akron Police Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490.

