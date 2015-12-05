Fugitive on the run since 2012 captured by US Marshals

U.S. Marshals say a wanted fugitive who had been on the run for more than three years has been captured.

On Thursday around 10 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Akron Division, along with the Akron Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit, arrested 29-year-old Shawn Johnson at a residence in the 500 block of Lumiere Street in Akron.

When task force members searched the home, they say they discovered Johnson hiding under a bed. He had drastically changed his appearance and obtained a new identity, which enabled him to stay on the run for so long.

Officials say numerous resources were invested in the search for Johnson, including running his information as part of the "Dangerous Dozen" and profiling his wanted photo on billboards.

"Members of the task force have worked this case extensively over the past few years. This is a top-notch arrest and a testament that our teams will never give up on the capture," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

U.S. Marshals say Johnson has been on the run since March 2012, wanted for felonious assault and aggravated robbery. It is alleged that he and another suspect walked up to an individual sitting in a parked vehicle in the 900 block of Wall Street in Akron and demanded money, as well as the car. Although the victim complied with Johnson’s demands, Johnson allegedly shot him in the torso.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals NOVFTF at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available.

