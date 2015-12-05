Prosecutor Tim McGinty denied Democratic Party recommendation from ward leaders

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Cuyahoga County Democratic Party ward leaders have recommended an endorsement for Michael O'Malley for county prosecutor next year, instead of Timothy McGinty. (Source: WOIO)

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty has lost his endorsement from the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party ward leaders, according to Cleveland City Councilman Michael Polensek.

On Saturday, members recommended endorsing Michael O'Malley instead.

The ward leaders will make a non-binding recommendation that will be voted on by the executive committee on Dec. 17.

McGinty has come under fire for his handling of high-profile cases, including the Tamir Rice investigation, which is currently under review by a grand jury to determine if the Cleveland police officers involved should face charges in the 12-year-old's shooting death. The Rice family has asked for an independent prosecutor to be appointed to the case.

