Police search for 3 men after priest, several others robbed in Little Italy

The robberies occurred at various locations in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood. (Source: Google Maps)

Cleveland Police are looking for three suspects who they say robbed multiple victims at various locations in Little Italy on Saturday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., Third District officers responded to East 120th Street and Mayfield Road for a man robbed and pistol whipped. Upon arrival, officers found two victims.

The first victim, a 61-year-old priest, told police he was leaving the church and going to his car in the parking lot when he was approached by three men. The men tried to rob him and then pistol-whipped him.

At that time, another man in the lot began to yell for help. Police say the suspects approached him and went through his pockets, but he was not assaulted.

The priest suffered minor facial and hand injuries and refused medical attention.

Police say a second call came in for a woman robbed on Coltman Road. She described the same suspects and said they tried to take her purse. Although she resisted, they got away with her wallet. She was not harmed.

Just after, police say a man was robbed of his wallet on Euclid Avenue. He also was unharmed.

Officers are investigating all the incidents and continue to look for the suspects, who appear to be black males in their 20s. One was described as wearing all black; one was described as wearing a gray sweatsuit; and one was described as wearing a gray jacket. Police say one man had short dreads, but it is unknown which suspect that was.

According to police, all of the suspects had handguns. One even had a handgun and a rifle.

Anyone who has more information that could help investigators is urged to call police.

