Teen hospitalized after east side shooting

Police say the teen was shot in the 5500 block of Perkins Court. (Source: Google Maps)

Cleveland Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's east side on Friday night.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks in the 5500 block of Perkins Court.

He was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

No suspect information is available. Anyone with more details on the incident is urged to call police.

