N. Olmsted Police seek bank robbery suspect

On Saturday, December 5, around at 2:10 p.m., the Huntington Bank located at 29095 Lorain Road in North Olmsted was robbed.

According to police, the suspect passed a note to the teller before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

No weapon was used during the robbery.

Photos from the surveillance photos shows the suspect's face clearly.

Authorities add the description of him to help identify who the man shown is.

He is described as a white male who appears to be in his late 20s, standing approximately 6 ft tall with dark hair.

He's seen wearing a gray “Polo” zip up hoodie, pants and black/white shoes.

Investigators say the suspect traveled south on Stearns Rd in a black 4-door vehicle, possibly a Volkswagon Passat or Jetta with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535

