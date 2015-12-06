Report: Manziel to start as Browns quarterback

SportsCenter and other media outlets are reporting that Cleveland Browns third string quarterback Johnny Manziel will start this Sunday.

THIS JUST IN: Johnny Manziel will return as starting QB for Browns after a two-game benching. (via @mortreport) pic.twitter.com/jvdhB31NNT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2015

Johnny Manziel will return as starting QB for the Cleveland Browns after two-game benching for off-field missteps, sources told @mortreport. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2015

Sunday, ESPN stated that Manziel would be reinstated as the starter this season if certain conditions were met.

Manziel was named the starting quarterback for the rest of the season before the team's Bye Week. After a video of him partying in Austin during the bye week surfaced, Browns head coach Mike Pettine demoted Manziel to third string before the Browns Monday Night game against the Ravens.

Quarterback Josh McCown would go down in the Ravens game with a broken collarbone. Pettine named Austin Davis the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals game.

Manziel is 1-2 on the season as the starting quarterback.

