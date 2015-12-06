Bengals beat up Browns 37-3, Browns lose 7th straight

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

The Bengals beat the Browns 37-3 and Browns fans are not happy.

The Bengals beat the Browns 37-3 and Browns fans are not happy.

The Bengals would run the final five minutes of clock out. The Bengals defeat the Browns 37-3.

Mike Nugent connected on his third field goal on the day, this one from 20 yards out as the Bengals take 37-3 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Austin Davis threw the ball to Crowell on a backwards pass and the Bengals recovered it. The Bengals take over in good field position.

With seconds left in the third quarter, Dalton finds Marvin Jones for a 21 yard touchdown to go up 34-3 on the Browns.

After a 21 yard catch by A.J. Green gets the Bengals inside the 1-yard line, Jeremy Hill punches it in from one yard out. Bengals go up 27-3.

The Browns got the ball moving on their first offensive series, but the drive would stall after Travis Coons had his 48-yard field goal blocked.

Browns WR Travis Benjamin would would ruled out for the rest of the game due to a shoulder injury.

Travis Coons hits 47 yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Browns on the board. Bengals lead 20-3 at halftime.

The Bengals turn the turnover into points yet again, Nugent connects on the 40 yard field goal to give the Bengals a 20-0 lead.

Reggie Nelson picks off Austin Davis for his league leading seventh interception, returns it inside the Browns 30 yard line.

The Bengals would get three points on the turnover on downs, Mike Nugent connected on a 44-yard field goal to extend their lead to 17-0 over the Browns.

The Browns failed to convert their second 4th down attempt in the second quarter.

After the Browns turned the ball over, the Ravens score on three plays thanks to an A.J. Green 23 yard touchdown. Bengals up 14-0.

The Browns would roll the dice and go for it on 4th and 11 in Ravens territory, Austin Davis would get sacked for a 10 yard loss and a turnover on downs.

After one quarter of play, the Bengals lead the Browns 7-0.

The Bengals score on a 3-yard rushing touchdown up the middle to jump to a 7-0 lead over the Browns. The play was set up by a 57-yard catch and run by A.J. Green. Tramon Williams had a touchdown saving tackle.

The Browns would suffer multiple injuries on their first offensive series. Tight End Gary Barnidge would get his ankle rolled up on, but would later return in the drive. Left guard Joel Bitonio would leave the game and head to the locker room. Fullback Malcolm Johnson would also limp off the field.

The Bengals first offensive series stalls after six plays, Bengals punt to Browns 27 yard line and Austin Davis enters for his first start as a member of the Browns.

Browns win coin toss, choose to defer.

Here are the highlights to the Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns game.

Copyright 2015. WOIO. All rights reserved.