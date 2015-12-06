Victory over Violence rally for children - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Victory over Violence rally for children

Families gather at church for Victory over Violence rally (Source:WOIO) Families gather at church for Victory over Violence rally (Source:WOIO)
Gospelfest at Second New Hope Baptist Church (Source: WOIO) Gospelfest at Second New Hope Baptist Church (Source: WOIO)
Community rallies to stop violence (Source: WOIO) Community rallies to stop violence (Source: WOIO)
Victory over Violence rally for children lost. (Source: WOIO) Victory over Violence rally for children lost. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The families of children lost from street violence were invited to a Victory over Violence Gospelfest Sunday. 

The rally was held at Second New Hope Baptist Church on E. 116th in Cleveland.

This past summer three children were killed by bullets in Cleveland. The violence has left a lasting impact on the community. 

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly