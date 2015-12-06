Victory over Violence rally for children

Gospelfest at Second New Hope Baptist Church (Source: WOIO)

Families gather at church for Victory over Violence rally (Source:WOIO)

The families of children lost from street violence were invited to a Victory over Violence Gospelfest Sunday.

The rally was held at Second New Hope Baptist Church on E. 116th in Cleveland.

This past summer three children were killed by bullets in Cleveland. The violence has left a lasting impact on the community.

