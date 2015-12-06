Rutigliano on fixing Browns: Go to Polian, Wolf & bring the bank

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Sam Rutigliano gave his suggestion on how to fix the Browns on the Fifth Quarter following the Browns 37-3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Go to Bill Polian and Ron Wolf and bring the bank with you and say, 'I want you to come here for three years because that is how long it will take and once you do that, you will have a Jon Gruden, or a Bill Cowher,'" Rutigliano said.

Polian is a former Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts General Manager and is a six-time NFL Executive of the Year.

Ron Wolf has served as an executive for the L.A/Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers and is a three-time Super Bowl Champion.

The Browns are now 2-10 this season and the Browns have lost 15 of their 17 games dating back to last year.

