46-year-old former Cleveland Clinic doctor killed, police officer stable

Ohio BCI is assisting in the investigation (Source: WOIO)

Officers from Richmond Heights and Highland Heights on scene (Source: WOIO)

Crime scene roped off on Geraldine Avenue near Richmond Road (Source: WOIO)

The man shot and killed by a Richmond Heights Police officer has been identified as Carlumandarlo Zaramo, 46.

A sergeant, who police say was shot by Zaramo, is recovering in the hospital.

Both were shot Sunday night in the 4900 block of Geraldine Avenue off of Richmond Road.

The officer was checking on Zaramo, who was said to be suicidal, around 8 p.m.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Gene Rowe said that during that welfare check, Zaramo agreed to be transported for treatment.

Chief Rowe said Zaramo was apparently gathering clothes when he produced a handgun and shot the officer in the right side of his chest.

A second officer then opened fire, killing him.

The injured officer, a 19-year veteran with the force, was taken to Hillcrest Hospital. He is in stable condition.

Chief Rowe said he was not clear about how Zaramo was threatening to harm himself when the officers arrived.

Zaramo was once an employee with the Cleveland Clinic. Hospital officials tells us he left in 2008 but his information, which remains on the Clinic's website, reads as follows: Carlumandarlo E B Zaramo, Ph.D., M.Sc., FGUKI, CLsp(MB), Observation Medicine, Nephrology, Urology and is a Doctor of Philosophy.

The officer who fired the fatal shot will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Ohio BCI is investigating the incident and will turn all findings over to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

