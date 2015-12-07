2nd bomb threat cancels classes at Wooster College

A second bomb threat in less than 12 hours has prompted school officials at Wooster College to cancel classes Monday.

Several campus building were evacuated at 12:30 a.m. after the first threat. Authorities someone wrote a threatening letter in reference to a bomb. Officials at the college say the early morning threat was against one of the libraries and the note was very specific.

The source of the second threat has not been revealed but all academic buildings have been closed.

Monday morning, explosive detection dogs from the Summit County Sheriff's Department, College of Wooster Security and the Wooster Police Department conducted searches of two non-residential buildings on the college campus and nothing was located.

"We take these types of incidents very seriously and will pursue every avenue to bring the perpetrator to justice," said Chief Matt Fisher.

Several streets were closed for a short time and a perimeter was established to provide the maximum amount of safety to the college and the community.

The incident remains under investigation and has been turned over to the Wooster Police Department Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wooster Police Department at 330-287-5720.

The written threat was found by a Wooster staff member.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.