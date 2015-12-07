Fiesta Bowl: Now's your chance to spend New Year's in Arizona

Fans can now get in line if you want a ticket to the Fiesta Bowl!

Kick off the New Year with 2 of the winningest teams in college football. @OhioStAthletics @NDFootball #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/kNAzVEJa0Q — Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) December 7, 2015

The Ohio State University has opened up its public waiting list for tickets to the big game between #7 Ohio State and #8 Notre Dame.

According to Ohio State:

"Priority ordering for donor groups, season ticket holders, and Varsity O Football members is still ongoing, and will conclude Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. Detailed instructions for submitting priority ticket requests were emailed to these groups on Nov. 17. Information regarding the Faculty/Staff and Student ticket lotteries, which will begin on Dec. 8, will be emailed to eligible ticket holders the morning of Dec. 7."

Starting at $100 per tickets, Ohio State has about 13,000 tickets to sale.

CLICK HERE TO PUT IN A REQUEST

The game is in Glendale, Arizona on New Year's Day at 1:00 p.m.

