Thirsty 70-year-old arrested after shoplifting over $100 in items

An elderly South Euclid woman has been charged with shoplifting more than $100 in items from a WalMart.

Rosemary Roberts, 70, was arrested and booked on theft charges.

Officers say Roberts was inside the Warrensville-Center Rd. store Sunday, December 6, when she opened a carton of Egg Nog and began drinking it. After quenching her thirst, she placed the carton back on the shelf and headed to the checkout line.

Police say she must have forgot to pay for all the things that she had stuffed in her purse and bag she was carrying.

The report states that $124.02 in store merchandise was recovered.

