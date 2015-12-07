Rash of Bainbridge burglaries concerns police

Officers from the Bainbridge Twp. Police Department are speaking out after a string of burglaries in the past five weeks.

Police say neighbors have had their homes broken into by burglars with the first occurring on October 29, and the most recent taking place on November 26.

Each burglary involved forced entry through either the front or back door of the house. Items stolen include jewelry, coins and watches.

Police say this wasn't a problem until recently and they are asking our residents to be vigilant, and report any suspicious vehicles or activity in the neighborhood. If you should see something that doesn't look right, get a license plate, the vehicle description, and call the police immediately.

If you see something, say something!

