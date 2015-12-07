Ohio police say heroin users are shooting up while driving cars

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in a southwest Ohio community hit hard by deadly heroin say they are seeing cases of users endangering others by shooting up while driving.

Hamilton Police Department Sgt. Ed Buns tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News police have been encountering traffic accidents that are heroin-related.

Buns says police responded to a recent accident in which a driver was passed out while the car was in gear and was doing circles in the road. He had a needle in his arm when officers arrived.

Police say people shooting up while driving has added to the danger of heroin as the community battles a deadly epidemic.

Officer Eric Taylor says officers put themselves at risk when trying to arrest heroin suspects after traffic busts because of the needles or syringes present.

