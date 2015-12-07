Restaurant owner issues Browns ban on game days

SportsCenter and other media outlets are reporting that Cleveland Browns third string quarterback Johnny Manziel will start this Sunday.

Many Cleveland Browns fans have taken their frustration over the team to social media. The Browns lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 37-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The images floating around social media tell it all.

Fans have been posting on social media with the hashtag BrownsBoycott.

Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals seemed to be the last straw for Browns fans.

Mayfield Heights restaurant owner Darryl Margolis penned an open letter to Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and posted it to Facebook and Twitter.

"Last night after the game something snapped in me. I grabbed my laptop and started typing," Margolis said.

The owner of Play Arcade + Kitchen said he will no longer broadcast Browns games for the remainder of the season. He also stated he will no longer have any game day specials, and his staff will no longer wear Browns gear on game days.

Margolis admitted the move will cost his staff and him financially.

But he says Browns management has put no effort into winning, he is throwing the flag and calling a penalty.

"There are a couple of negative comments, 'I’m going to boycott your restaurant because your boycotting the Browns'," Margolis said.

But most, like Lindsey Campana, say Margolis is making a fair call.

"He is just saying what everyone wants to say. To be honest, what no one will step up to say," Campana said.

Margolis says his support will still be there, if and only if the team finally makes the end zone their main priority.

"There are expansion teams doing much better than the Browns and they have been back since 1999."

