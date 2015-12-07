Drug dealer sentenced in woman's overdose death

Raffael Thomas in court being sentenced to five years in prison. (Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

A 27-year old Akron man was sentenced to five years behind bars for the role he played in the death of a woman he sold drugs to.

Raffael Thomas, of Laffer Ave., pleaded guilty to several charges including involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and possession of drugs.

Prosecutors say back in April, Thomas sold heroin to two people, including Catherine Clark. Later that day, Clark, 46, of Barberton, was found unresponsive in a Cuyahoga Falls apartment. Emergency crews injected Clark with Narcan, a heroin overdose antidote but she later died at the hospital.

Thomas has a history of drug possession. On February 25, 2015, he pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine and was sentenced to two years of probation.

During Monday's sentencing hearing, Thomas also pleaded guilty to a separate drug possession charge in connection with an incident which occurred two weeks prior to Clark’s death.

