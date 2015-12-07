2 indicted in death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield

A baby girl who was killed in a shooting was laid to rest a week after her death.

A baby girl who was killed in a shooting was laid to rest a week after her death.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield. Davon Holmes was arrested Friday morning by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Task Force just three blocks from the shooting scene.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield. Davon Holmes was arrested Friday morning by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Task Force just three blocks from the shooting scene.

One local businessman has a special gift to help Aavielle’s family get back on their feet.

One local businessman has a special gift to help Aavielle’s family get back on their feet.

Visitation was held Wednesday for 5-month-old Aavielle Naveah Wakefield, who was killed in a shooting on East 143rd Street in Cleveland last week.

Visitation was held Wednesday for 5-month-old Aavielle Naveah Wakefield, who was killed in a shooting on East 143rd Street in Cleveland last week.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams and Mayor Frank G. Jackson announced two indictments in the death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield.

Late last month 19-year-old David Holmes was arrested in the 3300 block of East 140th Street. The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Task Force picked him up Nov. 27, just three blocks from where Aavielle was killed.

Holmes was indicted Monday on 13 counts, including murder and aggravated murder. He's being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Lawrence Hilliard was also arrested in connection with the case.

Hilliard was indicted on a single charge of tampering with evidence. According to the indictment he was seen picking up shell casings at the scene of the crime. Hilliard is currently free on bond.

Aavielle was shot and killed October 1 while she was in a car with her mother and two other people near East 143rd Street and Spear Avenue in Cleveland. Multiple shots were fired, but Aavielle was the only one hit.

Rewards are still being offered in the murder of Major Howard, 3. Donnell Lindsey has been named as a suspect in the toddler's death. A reward is also being offered in the death of Dante Padgett, Sr.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.