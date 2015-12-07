2 indicted in death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2 indicted in death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield

Aavielle Wakefield was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2015. (Source: Family) Aavielle Wakefield was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2015. (Source: Family)
Davon Holmes arrested last month and charged in Aavielle's murder. (Source: Cleveland Police) Davon Holmes arrested last month and charged in Aavielle's murder. (Source: Cleveland Police)
Indictments announced in the shooting death of a 5-month-old. (Source: WOIO) Indictments announced in the shooting death of a 5-month-old. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams and Mayor Frank G. Jackson announced two indictments in the death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield.

Late last month 19-year-old David Holmes was arrested in the 3300 block of East 140th Street. The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Task Force picked him up Nov. 27, just three blocks from where Aavielle was killed. 

Holmes was indicted Monday on 13 counts, including murder and aggravated murder. He's being held on a $1.5 million bond. 

Lawrence Hilliard was also arrested in connection with the case.

Hilliard was indicted on a single charge of tampering with evidence. According to the indictment he was seen picking up shell casings at the scene of the crime. Hilliard is currently free on bond.  

Aavielle was shot and killed October 1 while she was in a car with her mother and two other people near East 143rd Street and Spear Avenue in Cleveland. Multiple shots were fired, but Aavielle was the only one hit.

Rewards are still being offered in the murder of Major Howard, 3. Donnell Lindsey has been named as a suspect in the toddler's death. A reward is also being offered in the death of Dante Padgett, Sr.  

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly