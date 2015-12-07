2 indicted in death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield

Friday, November 27 2015 1:02 PM EST2015-11-27 18:02:44 GMT
Friday, November 27 2015 3:52 PM EST2015-11-27 20:52:38 GMT
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield. Davon Holmes was arrested Friday morning by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Task Force just three blocks from the shooting scene.More >>
Holmes was indicted Monday on 13 counts, including murder and aggravated murder. He's being held on a $1.5 million bond.
Lawrence Hilliard was also arrested in connection with the case.
Hilliard was indicted on a single charge of tampering with evidence. According to the indictment he was seen picking up shell casings at the scene of the crime. Hilliard is currently free on bond.
Aavielle was shot and killed October 1 while she was in a car with her mother and two other people near East 143rd Street and Spear Avenue in Cleveland. Multiple shots were fired, but Aavielle was the only one hit.