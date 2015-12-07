Police: Elderly man threatens to shoot officer

A 73-year-old Stark County man has been charged with aggravated menacing after he threatened to shoot a police officer.

Michael Eisenhower was arrested Friday afternoon.

Police say the Nimishillen Township man pulled up next to a police cruiser and made a shooting gesture.

Police pulled him over when he failed to use his turn signal.

Eisenhower was also slapped with a traffic violation.

He is currently out on bond.

