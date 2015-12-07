Johnny Manziel named starting quarterback

Johnny Manziel was informed Tuesday that he’ll be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback beginning Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Johnny will be our starting quarterback on Sunday,” said head coach Mike Pettine. “He’s been solid in the building over the last couple of weeks and we are hopeful he takes this opportunity to continue to build on the progress he’s made on the field throughout the season. The goal for every game is to go out and win, and Johnny needs to show that he can put us in position to do so during these last four weeks of the season.”

Manziel takes over for Austin Davis, who made his first start with the Browns in Cleveland’s Week 13 loss to the Bengals. Davis, who threw for 230 yards and an interception against the Bengals, will resume his role as the backup.

Manziel has appeared in six games this season and started three, the most recent coming Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh. He’s completed 76-of-128 passes for 933 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 73 rushing yards.

On the season, Cleveland’s three quarterbacks have completed close to 63 percent of their passes for 3,349 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

