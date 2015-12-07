Progressive Field gets face lift with new scoreboard

The Cleveland Indians announced that Progressive Field will get a new high-definition scoreboard in left field.

The new updated scoreboard will replace the board that was constructed in 2004. The new scoreboard will measure 59 feet high and 221 feet wide.

Other boards at Progressive Field will also be upgraded as part of the team's ongoing renovations. The scoreboard will provide greater access to statistics and scores around the league.

"The new boards will significantly enhance our fans' experience at Progressive Field," Neil Weiss, the Indians' senior vice president of technology and chief information officer, said in a release. "This project increases our ability to deliver a world-class in-game experience, delivering stats, highlights and player profiles in large, high-definition formats."

The scoreboard is currently under renovation.

