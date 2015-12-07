Shooting, triple carjacking suspect arrested in PA

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Grand Ave. is blocked off from Kinsman to E. 55th. (Source: WOIO)

The man accused in an officer-involved shooting followed by three carjackings has been arrested in Erie, Pennsylvania, after authorities say he sought treatment for a gunshot wound.

It all started after Cleveland Heights Police officers were searching for a man wanted for aggravated robbery in the area of Kinsman Road and Grand Avenue Monday.

The suspect fled that area and was believed to have been shot by an officer from Cleveland Heights or the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Police then were called to three carjacking incidents connected to the case.

No officers were injured in the incidents.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

