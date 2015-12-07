Ohio law proposes concealed carry weapons in school zones, daycares and airports

If a new bill becomes law, soon Ohioans may be able to carry concealed weapons in school zones, daycares and some airplanes.

The Ohio House passed HB 48 last month by a nearly two to one margin, it now goes to the Senate.

The bill modifies the list of places where a concealed handgun can be carried.

One of the bill's sponsors, Mike Dovilla (R-Berea), said he looks at it as a way to correct glitches in the current concealed carry law.

"This is a way, I think, of protecting the rights of legal conceal carry holders here in the state of Ohio which in some ways I think has been undone by various court decisions and by changes to law," said Dovilla.

The bill would allow those with concealed carry gun permits to bring their weapons into places like daycare centers and school zones. Concealed handguns would still not be allowed inside school buildings, owners would have to leave their weapons in a locked vehicle before entering a school.

Dovilla didn't rule out concealed weapons possibly being allowed in schools in the future. He said he's in favor of making incremental law changes, seeing what people think, and possibly making larger changes in the future.

"If at some point we take a look at schools or other public facilities around the state that's a debate for a different time," said Dovilla.

Opponents, like State Rep. Greta Johnson (D-Akron), have criticized the bill. Johnson said in on her website that there wasn't enough discussion about it, and described the legislation as allowing guns into "vulnerable areas."

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.