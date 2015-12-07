Nike signs LeBron James to lifetime deal

LeBron James (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Per Darren Rovell of ESPN, Nike has signed Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James to a lifetime deal. It is the largest single athlete guarantee in company's 44-year history.
Financial terms not disclosed.
The deal is expected to be the largest in the company's history. Coming out of High School, James signed a $90 million deal with the company.
