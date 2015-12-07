Nike signs LeBron James to lifetime deal

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Per Darren Rovell of ESPN, Nike has signed Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James to a lifetime deal. It is the largest single athlete guarantee in company's 44-year history.

Financial terms not disclosed.

The deal is expected to be the largest in the company's history. Coming out of High School, James signed a $90 million deal with the company.

