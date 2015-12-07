FOW: China Frierson Jr. arrested

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has announced the arrest of fugitive China Frierson Jr.

Frierson was arrested by the task force on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Other than he was taken into custody in the 6500 block of Philetus Ave. in Cleveland, details of his arrest were not revealed.

Frierson was wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for possession of drugs and weapon offenses. Both cases are from December 2014.

If you have information concerning any fugitive, remember, you can always contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

