Mike Pettine not prepared to name starting quarterback

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine said he was not prepared to name a starter at quarterback for the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pettine said that the decision on who will start at quarterback against the 49ers will come down on Tuesday.

Austin Davis made his first start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw for 230 yards and no touchdowns in the 37-3 loss.

Johnny Manziel was given the start before the team's bye week, but was demoted due to an incident of him partying during the bye week. Manziel is 1-2 this season with 933 passing yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.