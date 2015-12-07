Dragon Cam used on I-77 snaps speeder's plate, sends ticket

Police officers in Newburgh Heights are using hand-held speed-detection cameras to put a stop to lead-footed motorists.

More than 1,800 speeding tickets mailed to drivers who use I-77

Newburgh Heights Police have been using Dragon Cam for five months (Source: WOIO)

Officers say drivers don't see the Dragon Cam until it's too late (Source: WOIO)

Officers with the Newburgh Heights Police Department have a new tool to put a stop to speeding drivers.

The Dragon Cam can capture hundreds of speeders in a single day and they'll never see it coming until it's too late.

"I don't think that we're catching more or less, I think some days you'll have faster traffic moving more than others," said Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy.

The Dragon Cam takes a photo of the violator and then an officer sends that image and speed information to a company that maintains the city's stationary camera system.

The information is then matched up and a citation is sent to the registered owner of the car in less than a week.

Newburgh Heights Police have been using this new radar gun for the last five months.

They've captured dozens, sometimes even hundreds of speeders' license plates in a single day.

Majoy says it's more efficient than using the traditional radar guns and making a physical traffic stop.

"I think it's safer because stopping a car on the freeway when cars are whizzing by you between 60-80, sometimes 90 mph is very unsafe," Majoy said.

Police have written just under 2,000 tickets since August.

Cleveland 19's Sia Nyorkor drove to Interstate 77 near the Harvard Bridge and tested it out.

In less than an hour, she spotted several drivers going over the 60 mph limit.

Majoy caught someone driving 75 mph, 15 miles over the limit.

"So even if someone slows down, it doesn't matter because you've already clocked them. Generally it's too late," Majoy said.

Police said they are not trying to trap people, just potentially save lives by getting people to slow down and obey the traffic laws.

The good news about this whole thing is even if you get a ticket you will not get points on your license but you do have the chance to defend

yourself in court before you pay the fines.



The Chief acknowledges that this has been a revenue generator for the department and the village. The money goes into a general fund to help out police and the village of Newburgh Heights.

