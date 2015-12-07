Police search for 3 men accused in sexual assault

Composite sketch of suspect wanted for alleged sexual assault (Source: Medina Township Police)

Officers from the Medina Township Police Department are searching for three men accused in a sexual assault near Hamilton Road ad Blakeslee Road.

The alleged attack happened on Thursday, December 3 at 5:45 p.m.

Police say a woman reported being sexually assaulted by three men, ages 20 to 40-years-old.

One was reportedly wearing a khaki work coat. The second wore a dark green or black coat.

The women says all three got away in a white pick-up truck.

Police have released a composite sketch of one suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Medina Township Police Department at (330) 723-1408

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.