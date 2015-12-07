Scam Tracker makes spotting, reporting cons easier

The Better Business Bureau has a new tool to help consumers track and report scams.

Sue McConnell with the BBB pointed out more than a dozen IRS imposter scams in the Cleveland area alone, all with the help of the "Scam Tracker."

"It's running rampant in our area, that's for sure," McConnell said.

The site is easy top use, with a map that pinpoints areas that have been targeted by scammers.

McConnell says the IRS con artist scam is on the rise.

"The IRS is not going to demand immediate payment today by wire transfer or pre-loaded debit card in order to save you from going to jail. This doesn't work this way," McConnell explained.

But scammers prey on people's fears, and once they have your money, it's probably too late.

So if you get a message on your voicemail from someone claiming to be from the IRS, do not return the call.

"If you pick up the phone and someone claims to be the IRS threatening you, hang up the phone," McConnell said.

Remember-- the IRS will contact you through the mail if there is an issue.

CLICK HERE to access the Scam Tracker site.

