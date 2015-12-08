ID released of victim in deadly Garfield Heights house fire

One man killed in a burning home at 9620 Garfield Blvd. (Source: WOIO)

Crews were unsuccessful in pulling a man from his burning home Tuesday morning in Garfield Heights. Gregory C. Matthei later died at the hospital.

Firefighters were called to 9620 Garfield Blvd. around 1:25 a.m.

Police knew the 68-year-old was on the second floor, but could not reach him due to heavy smoke.

Matthei was pronounced dead at Marymount Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.