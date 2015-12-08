Sergeant hurt in office-involved shooting remains hospitalized

The man shot and killed by a Richmond Heights Police officer has been identified at Carlumandarlo Zaramo, 46.

A Richmond Heights Police sergeant is still recovering after being shot in the chest Sunday night.

Police Chief Gene Rowe said Carlumandarlo Zaramo shot the sergeant after he and another officer responded to a welfare check in the 4900 block of Geraldine Avenue. The 46-year-old was said to be acting suicidal.

Another officer shot and killed Zaramo.

The injured officer is reportedly a 19-year veteran with the force.

He's in stable condition at Hillcrest Hospital.

The sergeant's name has not been released.

