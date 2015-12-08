Trial underway for Cleveland pastor accused of raping young girls

A Cleveland pastor charged with abusing young girls is demanding a trial, which means his victims could have to testify about their abuse. Despite urging to get the case settled, the pastor refused on Tuesday.

Cleveland pastor Ubaldo Ocasio is facing 30 charges after having sexual contact with young girls. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland pastor accused of sexually abusing young girls is on trial.

Ubaldo Ocasio was the pastor of a storefront church on Clark Avenue when he allegedly committed his crimes.

Prosecutors says Ocasio sexually abused and raped girls 10, 12, 14, and 15 years old.

Ocasio was offered a deal, which he rejected, in order to keep the victims from testifying.

The trial is expected to take a week.

If convicted of all charges, he could get up to 205 years to life in prison.

