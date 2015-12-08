Buyer Beware: Thieves caught red-handed trying to sell stolen cell phone

Mentor police say a couple that robbed two girls at gunpoint and stole their cell phones were arrested the very next day trying to sell one of the victim's phones.

Paige Mazny, 19, was charged with complicity to aggravated robbery and Anthony L. Williams, 35, has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The victims met Mazny and Williams on Lake County's Facebook Buy-Sell-Trade page and agreed to meet to purchase a phone.

After meeting up, while Mazny was showing them the phone Williams, wearing a mask over his face, grabbed one victim by her throat and put a gun to her head. He demanded cash and both of their phones. After tossing their car keys away, Mazny and Williams left.

The robbery took place Saturday evening in the 7100 block of Mentor Ave., according to police.

Police immediately found one of the phones at a self-serve electronics buy back location inside Mentor mall.

The next day, the other stolen phone was posted for sale on the same Facebook page. Mentor police bid on the stolen phone, and were successful. A meeting was arranged in the 9300 block of Mentor Ave. to make the purchase and when Mazny and Williams arrived, they were arrested.

Both were arraigned in Mentor Municipal Court and are being held on a $500,000 bond each.

Mentor police say the case highlights some of the dangers associated with making local purchases from online sources. If you make purchases, police recommend you meet with the seller in a public place. If the seller will not agree to your meeting terms, or if you feel suspicious at all, do not deal with them.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.