2 arrested in connection to Little Caesars robberies

A man with a red bandana covering his face is caught on camera taking the cash register drawer. (Source: North Olmsted Police)

Two people have been arrested after North Olmsted Police say they robbed the Little Caesars Pizza on Lorain Road twice in two weeks.

Police say the pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint on Nov. 22 and Dec. 6. Both times, a man with a red bandana covering his face used a handgun.

After the second robbery, an employee who called police was able to give a detailed description of the suspect. Upon investigation, detectives were able to determine a suspect vehicle: a light blue minivan.

Shortly after the last robbery, police say a patrol officer spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling eastbound on I-480. The two suspects were stopped driving a light blue 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

According to police, evidence collected at that time, including a toy gun, red bandana, and cash drawer insert, linked the two suspects to the robberies. Matthew Hennessey, 30, and Jasmine Kochheiser, 35, both of North Olmsted, were arrested without incident.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery.

